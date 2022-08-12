Caught on video: Bronx store owner beaten while trying to stop accused robbers

Caught on video: Store owner hurt after trying to stop alleged robbers

NEW YORK - A Bronx store owner was beaten and knocked to the ground when he tried to stop two accused robbers, police said Friday.

The July attack was caught on video in the Concourse Village section.

Video released by police shows one suspect tried to grab something from the owner's hands before the second suspect pushed him to the ground and they ran off.

Police said the store owner suffered a serious head injury.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.