Caught on video: Brick Township officers save woman who crashed in Metedeconk River

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Watch: Brick Township police save woman who crashed in Metedeconk River
Watch: Brick Township police save woman who crashed in Metedeconk River 00:26

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police in Brick Township released video of officers rescuing a woman in the Metedeconk River last week. 

According to police, the woman was riding a WaveRunner when she collided with her boyfriend. 

Officers used a boat pole to get her safely on board their rescue craft. 

The woman suffered a broken leg in the crash.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 12:40 PM

