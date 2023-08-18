Caught on video: Brick Township officers save woman who crashed in Metedeconk River

Watch: Brick Township police save woman who crashed in Metedeconk River

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police in Brick Township released video of officers rescuing a woman in the Metedeconk River last week.

According to police, the woman was riding a WaveRunner when she collided with her boyfriend.

Officers used a boat pole to get her safely on board their rescue craft.

The woman suffered a broken leg in the crash.