Caught on video: Brick Township officers save woman who crashed in Metedeconk River
BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police in Brick Township released video of officers rescuing a woman in the Metedeconk River last week.
According to police, the woman was riding a WaveRunner when she collided with her boyfriend.
Officers used a boat pole to get her safely on board their rescue craft.
The woman suffered a broken leg in the crash.
