Caught on video: 85-year-old attacked, robbed in East Harlem

NEW YORK - Police are asking for help in the search for a suspect accused of robbing an 85-year-old man last month in East Harlem.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approached the man from behind and forced him to the ground near Lexington Avenue and East 120th Street.

According to investigators, the suspect took the man's wallet and ran.

The man suffered scrapes and bruises, but refused medical attention.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.