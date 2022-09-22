Watch CBS News
Caught on video: 85-year-old attacked, robbed in East Harlem

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are asking for help in the search for a suspect accused of robbing an 85-year-old man last month in East Harlem

Surveillance video shows the suspect approached the man from behind and forced him to the ground near Lexington Avenue and East 120th Street. 

According to investigators, the suspect took the man's wallet and ran. 

The man suffered scrapes and bruises, but refused medical attention. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on September 22, 2022 / 1:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

