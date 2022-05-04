Caught on video: 77-year-old man punched, kicked in face during argument in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a man seen on video beating a 77-year-old man in the Bronx.

The brutal attack happened Monday afternoon on Grand Concourse near East 169th Street.

Police said two men were arguing when the dispute escalated.

Surveillance video shows the suspect punch the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Police said the suspect then poured the contents of a cup on him and kicked him in the face.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.