Caught on video: 4 rescued after fishing boat capsizes on Jersey Shore

See It: Four rescued after fishing boat capsizes off Jersey Shore

See It: Four rescued after fishing boat capsizes off Jersey Shore

See It: Four rescued after fishing boat capsizes off Jersey Shore

NEW YORK - There was a dramatic rescue off the Jersey Shore this weekend caught on camera when a fishing boat capsized in the middle of the ocean.

CBS New York's Jessica Moore spoke with the man who saved four other men from drowning.

Monday through Friday, Joey Cabasso runs mega skincare brand Mario Badescue, and sometimes on the weekends, he saves lives.

Cabasso could be seen on video at the front of his boat the Gemini around 11 a.m. Sunday, pulling four stranded boaters to safety just off the Manasquan Inlet.

"I see these guys waving their hands, help, help, help! The back of their boat was going in the water," Cabasso said. "I've never seen a boat go down in the water so quick. The ocean just chewed them up. Boom."

Their boat capsized, leaving the transom bobbing up and down in the water as the men struggled to stay afloat without life vests.

"The first guy was in bad shape. He was holding on to a pillow or something. He was in bad shape. He was going under," Cabasso said. "We really saved the day. God put me there. I don't know why, but he put me there to save the people."

As the Coast Guard investigates what caused the boat to suddenly capsize, Cabasso said this serves as a reminder to put safety above anything else when you're on the sea.

Moore spoke with one of the men on board. He said everyone is physically OK, but still shaken up and thankful that the Gemini was nearby when they needed help.