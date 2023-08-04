Caught on video: 3 people rescued from car stuck in marsh in New Jersey
SECAUCUS, N.J. - Emergency responders rescued three people after their vehicle got stuck in a marshy area near the NJ Turnpike in Secaucus.
It happened just before noon Friday.
Chopper 2 was over the scene.
Firefighters used a ladder to help the people in the car make their way from the vehicle across the swampy terrain to safety.
It wasn't immediately clear how their vehicle exited the road and got stuck in the marsh.
The vehicle could be seen partially submerged in the marshy grass.
