Caught on video: 3 people rescued from car stuck in marsh in New Jersey

3 people rescued from car that crashed into marsh off NJ Turnpike

3 people rescued from car that crashed into marsh off NJ Turnpike

3 people rescued from car that crashed into marsh off NJ Turnpike

SECAUCUS, N.J. - Emergency responders rescued three people after their vehicle got stuck in a marshy area near the NJ Turnpike in Secaucus.

It happened just before noon Friday.

Chopper 2 was over the scene.

Firefighters used a ladder to help the people in the car make their way from the vehicle across the swampy terrain to safety.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out various stories and traffic around the area. Fly along with us, and let us know where you're watching from. Watch more on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Friday, August 4, 2023

It wasn't immediately clear how their vehicle exited the road and got stuck in the marsh.

The vehicle could be seen partially submerged in the marshy grass.