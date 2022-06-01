Caught on video: 16-year-old girl stabbed by stranger on Brooklyn sidewalk

NEW YORK - Police say they're searching for a man seen on video stabbing a 16-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows the suspect armed with a knife approach the girl from behind and stab her in the shoulder.

Police said it happened on May 22 as the victim walked into the Urban Juice Bar and Grill in Brownsville.

The suspect ran off, and the victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.