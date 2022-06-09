Watch CBS News
Caught on video: 12-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A brutal hit and run involving a 12-year-old girl was caught on camera in the Bronx. 

Police say the girl is recovering at the hospital, and they need your help finding the driver responsible.

The hit-and-run happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Boone Avenue near 174th Street in East Morrisania. 

Surveillance video shows the girl crossing the street before a dark colored BMW sedan slams into her. The rest of the video shows the car hit the girl before she rolls over the hood and appears to be thrown into the air due to the impact. 

The car stops for a few seconds, then speeds off. 

Police said the victim was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital with deep cuts and bruising. She's listed in stable condition and expected to be OK. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on June 9, 2022 / 5:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

