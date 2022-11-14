Caught on video: 12-year-old girl robbed, dragged by men on motorbike in Queens

NEW YORK - New video appears to show two men on a motor scooter robbing a 12-year-old girl in Queens.

The video shows the girl was jumped from behind as the men stole her necklace and dragged her along the sidewalk, according to police. The girl is OK, police added.

It happened on Layton Street back on Oct. 24 and was one of seven similar incidents in the borough.

The six other incidents involved necklaces stolen from five women and one man by suspects riding a motorbike.

