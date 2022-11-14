Watch CBS News
Caught on video: 12-year-old girl robbed, dragged by men on motorbike in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - New video appears to show two men on a motor scooter robbing a 12-year-old girl in Queens

The video shows the girl was jumped from behind as the men stole her necklace and dragged her along the sidewalk, according to police. The girl is OK, police added. 

It happened on Layton Street back on Oct. 24 and was one of seven similar incidents in the borough. 

The six other incidents involved necklaces stolen from five women and one man by suspects riding a motorbike.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on November 14, 2022 / 7:06 AM

