Caught on video: 12-year-old beaten with crutch in unprovoked attack, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say attacked a 12-year-old boy in Brooklyn. 

Investigators say the boy was walking along St. Paul's Place last Thursday morning when the suspect approached him from behind and started hitting him with a crutch. 

The boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local urgent care in stable condition.

Police described the incident as an unprovoked attack. 

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on November 23, 2022 / 8:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

