Caught on video: 12-year-old beaten with crutch in unprovoked attack, police say

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say attacked a 12-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the boy was walking along St. Paul's Place last Thursday morning when the suspect approached him from behind and started hitting him with a crutch.

The boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local urgent care in stable condition.

Police described the incident as an unprovoked attack.

