Caught on camera: Man douses New Jersey barbershop with gasoline

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. -- A man is facing charges after causing quite a scene at a New Jersey barbershop.

Police released video taken Monday inside the Zone Barbershop in North Bergen.

You can see a man walk in, then douse the place with gasoline.

Police say the 30-year-old came in to complain about his father being mistreated there.

He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and causing risk of widespread injury or damage.

