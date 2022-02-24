Caught on camera: Man douses New Jersey barbershop with gasoline
NORTH BERGEN, N.J. -- A man is facing charges after causing quite a scene at a New Jersey barbershop.
Police released video taken Monday inside the Zone Barbershop in North Bergen.
You can see a man walk in, then douse the place with gasoline.
Police say the 30-year-old came in to complain about his father being mistreated there.
He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and causing risk of widespread injury or damage.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.