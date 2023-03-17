Brazen jewelry store robbery caught on camera in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A brazen jewelry store robbery was caught on camera in Brooklyn, and the owner says it's the second time they've been hit in two months.

Surveillance video from Melissa Joy Manning Jewelry in Cobble Hill shows a man and woman entering the store Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the man grabbed an employee and ordered her to open the cases.

Owner Melissa Joy Manning told CBS2 she believes the man also robbed them on Feb. 2.

"He used an accomplice, a young woman who rang the bell, unmasked, and we let her in. The moment she came in, he pushed in right behind her, walked through the middle of the store like he owned it in that bright, neon green tracksuit and said, 'Hi, I'm back,'" she said.

The owner says $200,000 in merchandise was stolen in February.

This time, police say the suspects took off with $50,000 worth of jewelry.

The employee was not injured.