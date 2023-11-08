New York animal sanctuary owner considered about safe haven's future as costs skyrocket, donations shrink

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. -- Animal sanctuary owners in New York and across the country worry about the future of their flocks as costs skyrocket and donations shrink.

Barclay, a 35-year-old thoroughbred, races to open pasture at Catskill Animal Sanctuary, 150 acres of safe haven for farm animals.

"Eleven species of animals, about 200 animals at the moment," said sanctuary founder Kathy Stevens.

Stevens says her nonprofit found them abandoned or rescued them from hoarding or industry.

"It's our privilege to say to them, you're safe, you matter, you belong here," she said.

Stevens shares Audrey is the smartest pig you'll ever meet, and her hungry buddy Mario, the kindest.

The sheep are soulful, the goats playful and mischievous, and cows are serene.

Caring for these marvelous creatures is more expensive than ever. Here and across the country, sanctuaries worry about keeping the gates open.

"Our costs have spiraled upward in a way that we couldn't have anticipated," Stevens said.

Inflation hits hard.

"When you buy 10,000 bales of hay a year and they've gone up by $4 a bale, that's a salary for one of us," Stevens said.

Charitable giving is down.

According to Giving USA 2023, which reports on philanthropy, donations dropped by more than 10% in 2022. Meanwhile, the number of sanctuaries increased.

"We just got declined by a foundation that has funded us every year since 2007, just saying there's too much competition," Stevens said.

During this season of giving, Stevens and managing director Andrea Burritt hope animal lovers step up to help.

"All of our animals here are available for sponsorship. With that, you get updates on your animal and then you also get visits, so you can come spend time with your animal," Burritt said.

Donations are always welcome or you can visit in person, knowing you helped ease the sanctuary's financial burden.