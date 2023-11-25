NYPD officers rescue nearly 2 dozen cats locked in minivan on Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- NYPD officers saved nearly two dozen cats and kittens left out in the cold this weekend.

The felines were found early Saturday morning inside a locked minivan on the Upper East Side while temperatures were below freezing.

Someone spotted them and called 911.

Police freed the 21 cats and kittens and took them to Animal Care Centers of New York.