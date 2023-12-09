Watch CBS News
Catholic Charities hosts annual Shopping Day for vulnerable families on Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- Catholic Charities and Timothy Cardinal Dolan hosted their annual St. Nicholas Project Shopping Day on Saturday.

There was a change of venue this year.

For the first time, it was held at an Old Navy location on the Upper East Side.

Dozens of volunteers shopped for vulnerable families in the city, filling bags with coats, sweaters and other winter necessities.

"Catholic Charities does this all year, see. It's kind of highlighted now because everybody's in the mood, but this goes on all the time, and we're grateful that it does," Dolan said.

Catholic Charities says this year, they shopped for about 140 families.

