Catholic Charities volunteers hand out hundreds of free meals in Harlem on Holy Thursday

NEW YORK -- Catholic leaders gathered and distributed free meals to families in Harlem for Holy Thursday.

Roughly 250 boxes of food were handed out before noon. The whole endeavor required dozens of volunteers.

Catholic Charities, which organized the giveaway, said the number of people struggling since the pandemic started is climbing because of record-high food prices.

People waited in line for hours outside St. Joseph of the Holy Family Church.

"I got here like 4 o'clock," said Pauline Pope, who lined up before dawn to make sure she got a bag of food.

"It's hard for me because I'm alone and then the rent raised, the food's raised," said Lizza Oliver.

Some in the community said, between pandemic recovery and inflation, they were hit with a double whammy.

"During the pandemic we lost our job. We worked for the Roosevelt Hotel and they just closed down," said Ralph Guadalupe. "Now we're struggling. Look, we're in a food line to get food just so we can feed our families. Look at how long this line is."

Guadalupe said inflation changed how he shops.

"Eggs and meat. I see the prices of the meat is going up a lot too," he said. "I feel like I'm eating more soup now than anything."

Each family received a little extra for the holiday weekend, including chicken, eggs, rice and vegetables to prepare their holiday meals.

They also received a blessing from Cardinal Timothy Dolan for Holy Thursday, which is known to Catholics for marking the Last Supper and the Washing of the Feet.

"This is the Last Supper, with Jesus at a meal with his disciples, and also giving us that brilliant example of washing the feet of his 12 apostles, which is the act of a humble servant and slave. So we want to be humble servants to the great people of this community," said Dolan.

Holy Thursday is followed by Good Friday, which marks the Crucifixion and death of Jesus before his Resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Catholic Charities has served nearly 11 million meals at pop-ups across New York City.