Catherine Rinaldi steps down as interim president of Long Island Rail Road

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Catherine Rinaldi is stepping down as interim president of the Long Island Rail Road, she announced during Monday's board meeting. 

LIRR Senior Vice President of Operations Robert Fee will take on the position of acting president.

Rinaldi also serves as president of Metro-North Railroad and will remain in that role.

There had been opposition to her two positions, with critics saying the LIRR needed a full-time leader.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 11:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

