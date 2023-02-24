Eight lives left: Ernie the cat rescued from gutted Long Island home 12 days after fire

NESCONSET, N.Y. - A family cat was found alive 12 days after a Long Island home went up in flames, and the discovery was made after a faint meow was heard inside the gutted, boarded-up home.

Experts say cats have a wide range of emotions.

Ernie the cat seemed to have relief etched in his 10-year-old face. The soot in his fur and smoke in his lungs are becoming distant memories.

"It's like an emergency. You take them in as soon as possible to get all that smoke off of them," said Annie Hirsch of Lakeside Grooming in Nesconset.

Waiting in the wings was his human family that loves Ernie so much, unable to comprehend how their magical, mystical cat survived so long with no food, no water and no comfort inside their burned-out home.

"I don't know how much longer he could have gone for. Almost two weeks. We're just thankful were there that day," said Ernie's owner Debbie Robinson.

Twelve days after the fire, the Robinson-Stanley family stopped by for mail and heard a faint cry.

"I didn't know if he was in a wall. I didn't know where he was. And then the crying stopped," Robinson said.

"The walls are shiplocked on both sides. We didn't know if he fell in or if he was stuck somewhere in the attic," said William Stanley.

"She says she hears a faint meow. I dropped everything I was doing," said Frankie Florida, of Strong Island Animal Rescue League. "I made my way to the highest point in the house. That's when I found him. I needed to get him to a hospital right away because 12 days, no food, no water is a serious situation."

"He's been wonderful, healthy. We had all kinds of tests done on him. He was just a little dehydrated," Robinson said.

Sadly, four pets died in the fire. The family home was filled with animals, especially therapeutic for son Glen, on the autism spectrum.

A cat's nine lives doesn't end there. Ernie has a sister named Remi who was found unconscious that night by firefighters who performed CPR.

"Such a miracle to have her. I'm so grateful for them for bringing this cat back to life," Glen Robinson said.

"How did they do that?" McLogan asked.

"From the mask from one of the other firemen, and he was pushing on the side of her chest," Stanley said.

"Just like a human?" McLogan asked.

"Yes," Stanley said.

True happiness reborn for Remi and brother Ernie, rising from the ashes.

"He's strong boy. He's a tough boy. He loves mama," Robinson said.

Ernie's veterinarians were stunned by his recovery and say he will be just fine.