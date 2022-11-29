Cat found in luggage at JFK seen enjoying Thanksgiving meal in Brooklyn

Update on cat found in luggage at JFK

NEW YORK -- Remember the cat that was found inside a suitcase at John F. Kennedy International Airport?

There is an update on him.

CBS2 saw a picture of Smells enjoying a gourmet Thanksgiving meal at his home in Brooklyn. The Transportation Security Administration shared the image on Monday.

Earlier this month, Smells was detected inside a bag as it passed through a security scanner. The traveler, who was headed to Florida, said the cat belonged to his roommate and he had no idea he slipped inside.

But, apparently, he's back home and well fed.