Cast of "MJ the Musical" sings "Happy Birthday" to Stevie Wonder in audience

Broadway birthday serenade for Stevie Wonder

NEW YORK -- The cast of "MJ the Musical" paid tribute to another music legend in the audience Thursday night.

They serenaded Grammy Award-winning superstar Stevie Wonder, who took in the musical to celebrate turning 72 just last week.

He spent some time with the cast, who all looked thrilled with his visit.

"MJ the Musical" has been nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including best musical.