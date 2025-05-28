Cassie Ventura gives birth 2 weeks after testifying in Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial

R&B singer Cassie Ventura, the ex-girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs, gave birth to her third child two weeks after serving as a key witness for the prosecution in the hip-hop mogul's sex trafficking trial.

Deonte Nash, Combs' stylist, confirmed Cassie had a baby during court on Wednesday as he testified during the ongoing trial. He said he called Ventura on Tuesday to congratulate her.

Cassie Ventura cries on stand during Sean "Diddy" Combs trial on May 13, 2025. Jane Rosenberg

Ventura, now married to personal trainer Alex Fine, started dating Combs when she was a newly signed singer at 19. They became romantically involved two years later, she told the court during her testimony.

During her testimony, Ventura detailed allegations of violence and sexual assault that took place during her relationship with the rap mogul. Ventura said that at the beginning of their relationship, she would fight back, but that would make Combs more violent.

Ventura also alleged she was raped by Combs after one of their breakups. The pair dated on and off for more than 10 years, from about 2007 to 2018. Ventura filed a federal lawsuit against Combs in 2023, accusing Combs of rape and physical abuse.

Ventura married Fine in 2019, according to Entertainment Tonight. The couple has two young daughters and this is their third child. The gender of the baby has not been revealed.

Fine said in a statement after his wife testified, "Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife freeing herself of her past."

