Casa Della Mozzarella: Father and son Orazio and Carlo Carciotto make fresh cheese in the Bronx

NEW YORK – At the corner of Arthur Avenue in the Bronx's Little Italy, wooden oars stir and stretch curd and water into fresh mozzarella.

Manning the oars are Carlo Carciotto and his father Orazio, a native of Sicily who founded Casa Della Mozzarella in 1993.

The front of the narrow market is devoted to Italian products and sandwiches. Cheesemaking happens in the back kitchen. House specialities include burrata (mozzarella filled with stracciatella and cream), bocconcini (small mozzarella balls), and scamorza (mozzarella made firm and dry by hanging from the ceiling for four hours).

"We make mozzarella 20, 30, 40 times a day," Carlo said.

He inherited more than just cheesemaking technique from his dad.

"My father has passed on to me hard work, dedication, and probably the most important thing is: Treat the customers like they're family," Carlo said. "Make them feel that, when they're coming here, that they're coming to Italy for a little bit."

For Carlo, the careful preparation of mozzarella is both a science and an art. It brings him joy to serve it to his customers, who don't mind waiting in line.

"Just knowing that my tradition and my passion is in someone's household is probably the greatest feat that I can say I've done," he said.

Carlo finds inspiration in the story of his father, who moved to the United States with no English and managed to build an enduring business.

"I feel he's made Italy proud," he said.

