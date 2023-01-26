Connecticut high school teacher Carolyn Kielma in the running for 2023 National Teacher of the Year

BRISTOL, Conn. -- A teacher from Connecticut is getting high marks.

Carolyn Kielma is in the running to become the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.

She is one of only five finalists being considered.

The science teacher from Bristol Eastern High School was recently named Connecticut's 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Kielma and the other candidates next have to be interviewed by the selection committee.

The winner is announced in the spring.