Carmen Bulbon, 82-year-old who has Alzheimer's disease, missing in Morrisania, the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for an 82-year-old woman reported missing in the Bronx.

Authorities say Carmen Bulbon, who has Alzheimer's disease, was last seen Saturday outside her home on Tinton Avenue in Morrisania.

Bulbon is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 155 pounds, with a dark complexion, thin build, brown eyes and short white hair.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue coat with white stripes on the sleeves, dark blue jeans and black sneakers. She may also be carrying red, plastic rosary beads, and red shoe lace with two keys around her neck.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.