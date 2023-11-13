Carlos Mendoza gets three-year deal as Mets manager, will be introduced Tuesday at Citi Field

NEW YORK — The New York Mets officially hired Carlos Mendoza as the team's manager on Monday, giving him a three-year contract to lead the turnaround from 2023's hugely disappointing season.

Mendoza, 43, will be introduced Tuesday at Citi Field. His deal includes a team option for 2027.

"Carlos brings a wealth of experience to the Mets that includes more than a decade managing and coaching in the minors as well as serving as bench coach the last four years with our cross-town rivals," Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement. "Carlos is full of energy, passion and it was easy to see he'll have a great rapport with both our veteran and young players."

Mendoza spent the past four seasons as Aaron Boone's bench coach with the New York Yankees. He replaced Buck Showalter, who was fired by the Mets on the final day of the season after two years as manager.

"I want Mets fans to know that I will pour every ounce of energy into this job and we share a common goal of bringing a championship to Queens," Mendoza said in a statement.

Mendoza is MLB's second Venezuelan-born manager after Ozzie Guillén, who led the Chicago White Sox from 2004-11 and Miami in 2012. Mendoza was Venezuela's bench coach during this year's World Baseball Classic.

Mendoza's hiring was the Mets' first major move under president of baseball operations David Stearns, who was hired last month.

"Carlos has a brilliant baseball mind and a finely honed ability to collaborate with others," Stearns said in a statement. "He comes with a fantastic reputation as a trusted leader and someone who has been beloved in every stop of his career. Carlos knows what it takes to lead, especially here in New York, and I am looking forward to partnering with him to bring sustained success to this franchise."