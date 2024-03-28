Carjackings along I-95 corridor may be connected, Connecticut police say

Carjackings along I-95 in Connecticut may be connected

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Drivers of at least nine vehicles were targeted in a carjacking crime spree along the I-95 corridor in Connecticut.

An Audi was taken at gunpoint Thursday morning in Downtown Stamford. Minutes later, a Maserati was taken in the same way just two miles away at a gas station just off I-95.

Stamford Police said they may be connected to two carjackings earlier in the week.

"The two today fit the pattern that we see developing. Dressed in black, masks, handguns, high-end luxury vehicles," said Assistant Chief Richard Conklin.

Drivers need to be careful, Conklin said.

Additional carjacking attempts were made Wednesday at I-95 rest stops. In Darien, a male driver and female passenger fought back and two suspects fled. In Milford, a driver sprayed gasoline at a carjacker displaying a gun.

Connecticut State Police are investigating an additional crime in Milford, where armed carjackers took a woman's Acura SUV.

"Your personal property is never more important than your personal safety," said Trooper Pedro Muniz. "Threatening harm and want to steal or take some kind of personal property, whether it be a vehicle, purse, wallet, whatever it may be, give that up."

Police said drivers should be aware of their surroundings and particularly careful in the early morning hours.

"A lot of times people are starting their commute, they're starting, they're thinking about their day, how it's gonna progress, and they're not alert," said Conklin.

Investigators said they are making progress and have recovered several of the carjacked vehicles.