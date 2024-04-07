Cargo ship lost some control near Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on Friday, Coast Guard says

Cargo ship lost propulsion near Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on Friday, Coast Guard says

NEW YORK -- Less than two weeks after the Baltimore bridge collapse, CBS New York has learned a cargo ship lost some of its control near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on Friday night.

The Coast Guard received a report from a large ship at around 8:30 p.m. The vessel later regained propulsion and was assisted by three towing vessels to safely anchor just north of the bridge.

The Coast Guard said the ship did not lose power.

Repairs were made and the ship's system was fully operational before it safely departed New York Harbor on Sunday morning.

