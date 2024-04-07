Watch CBS News
Cargo ship lost some control near Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on Friday, Coast Guard says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Cargo ship lost propulsion near Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on Friday, Coast Guard says
NEW YORK -- Less than two weeks after the Baltimore bridge collapse, CBS New York has learned a cargo ship lost some of its control near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on Friday night.

The Coast Guard received a report from a large ship at around 8:30 p.m. The vessel later regained propulsion and was assisted by three towing vessels to safely anchor just north of the bridge.

The Coast Guard said the ship did not lose power.

Repairs were made and the ship's system was fully operational before it safely departed New York Harbor on Sunday morning.

CBS New York investigative reporter Tim McNicholas recently did a deep dive into safety conditions at New York City-area spans. To read his report, please click here.

April 7, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

