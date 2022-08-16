Connecticut launches $70M program to help unemployed residents find jobs

GROTON, Conn. -- More federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan are flowing into Connecticut.

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh was in Groton to announce a $70 million program to help people find new jobs.

It's called CareerConneCT, a network of 19 job training programs meant to help some of the state's 67,000 unemployed workers. It will provide skills-based training to roughly 6,000 workers in different sectors, including manufacturing, health care, trucking and infrastructure.

"It has to be a skilled workforce, we know that. Employers are looking for skilled workers. It has to be a diverse workforce that represents all our communities with equity. We have many communities in this country, African-American communities and Latino communities, quite honestly, that have been left behind in the past. We have an opportunity right now to make sure we're not leaving anyone behind," Walsh said.

The training programs are free. Applicants can get certified in a particular field in five to 12 weeks. For more information, visit portal.ct.gov/careerconnect.