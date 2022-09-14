Cardi B surprises her old middle school in the Bronx with $100,000 donation

NEW YORK -- Cardi B visited her old middle school Tuesday in the Bronx.

The music superstar offered advice to the surprised students at IS 232 in Morris Heights.

"The decisions you make now is very pivotal, because after this next step in life, it goes high school. It's really important which high school you pick, even though it don't seem like it. It's very important, because when you want to go to college, they look at the high school you went to," she said.

She also left the school with a major gift -- a $100,000 donation.