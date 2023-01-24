Carbon monoxide scare prompts early-morning evacuations in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- It was an early-morning wake up call Wednesday for residents in the Bronx when a carbon monoxide scare forced people out of their homes.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. on Boston Road and 173rd Street in Crotona Park East.

Firefighters were called to a report of a manhole fire with high carbon monoxide levels in the area.

Crews rushed to evacuate nearby buildings.

"It was kind of scary. I was sleeping like 20 minutes ago and I hear banging on my door," one resident said. "I was just trying to go to sleep, because it's mad early. Trying to get up, trying to go to work. That's all you're trying to do, trying to get your energy."

No injuries were reported.