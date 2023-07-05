Caught on video: Car stolen outside Irvington home with 7-year-old boy inside

IRVINGTON, N.J. -- A New Jersey family says their car was stolen with their 7-year-old son inside.

The family told police the father put his son in the car outside their home in Irvington when a man jumped behind the wheel and took off.

"My husband put him inside of the car, he went to get the blue trash can that was in the front, he moved the trash can toward the back. And as he moved the trash can toward the car to put it out the back, the blue car pulled up, somebody jumped out of the car, jumped into his car and then sped off, not realizing [our son] was in the car," the mother told CBS2.

The car was found a few blocks away. The child, who has autism, was still inside and unharmed.

Police continue to search for the suspect.