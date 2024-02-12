Car smashes through fence, damages LIRR tracks in Suffolk County

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- A car smashed through a fence and damaged some tracks on the Long Island Rail Road overnight in Suffolk County.

The crash was reported late Sunday night in Wyandanch.

Trains were suspended between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma, as crews worked to repair the damaged section of rails.

First responders cut a hole in the fence to remove the car from the tracks.

The MTA says the Ronkonkoma Line is now running on or close to schedule.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.