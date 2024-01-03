Watch CBS News
Car slams into home, damages garage in Howell Township, New Jersey

HOWELL, N.J. -- A car slammed into a home Wednesday morning in Howell Township, New Jersey. 

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Stowe Lane. 

Chopper 2 was over the scene, where it appeared the car struck the garage and damaged a side wall. 

A second vehicle appeared to be involved, as well. 

Firefighters responded, along with the gas company to investigate any possible leaks. 

So far, there's no word of any injuries or what may have caused the crash. 

