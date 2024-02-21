Tractor trailer, sedan slam into Popeyes in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A car and tractor trailer collided and crashed into a Popeyes in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Police say the tractor trailer driver lost control and hit a Subaru that had the green light. As soon as the truck T-boned the car, both vehicles went flying into the Popeyes. The windows and doors of the restaurant shattered on impact.

The fire department was on the scene at Metropolitan and Vandervoort Avenues in East Williamsburg within minutes.

The fire chief says the 18-wheeler uses compressed natural gas and one of the cylinders broke loose during the accident. Crews were able to bleed the low-pressure lines that came from the tank and secure all leaks before towing both the car and the truck away.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital. The driver of the car, Jacob Sanchez, was able to walk away from the crash.

"I got out the car and I checked on the, obviously, the truck driver, asked if he was OK. I think he said his head hurt a little bit. I think he hit the windshield," Sanchez said.

Customers were inside the restaurant when it happened.

"I'm still in shock. I'm still shaken. I was scared as hell. I thought we were going to explode. The gas station is right here. Anything could have sparked. It was traumatizing," one person said.

There were no serious injuries to anyone inside the restaurant.

The Department of Building has deemed the structure safe, but the owner told CBS New York they will not be open Thursday. A lot of work needs to be done to fix the damage.