TIVOLI, N.Y. -- First responders rescued a driver who ended up in a stream in Dutchess County on Tuesday.

Video shows the car surrounded by a fast-moving current in Tivoli.

Firefighters saved the driver, who got trapped on the roof.

A tow truck was then called to pull the vehicle out of the water.

There's no word how the car got there in the first place.