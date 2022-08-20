Car careens onto funeral home's front lawn after crash with SUV in Little Falls, N.J.

Car careens onto front lawn of New Jersey funeral home

Car careens onto front lawn of New Jersey funeral home

Car careens onto front lawn of New Jersey funeral home

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. -- A car collided with an SUV and careened onto the front lawn of a funeral home late Friday night in Little Falls, New Jersey.

There was still no word from police on Saturday morning about injuries from the crash.

The T-bone crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. on the Newark Pompton Turnpike near the corner of Woodhull Avenue, a busy intersection of shops and homes.

Residents told CBS2 the area is known for speeding, but officials did not immediately say if speed had a role in the crash.

Video shows a white Jeep with substantial damage to the front end resting by the curb. A black Mercedes on the lawn was missing both side doors. They were possibly removed during the rescue effort.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.