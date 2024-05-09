NYPD officer injured in hit-and-run crash on Staten Island, prompting intense search for suspect

NEW YORK - A police officer has been hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on Staten Island Thursday morning, the NYPD said.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on the southbound side of the West Shore Expressway near Exit 8.

The officer was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital's North Campus. The officer's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police said the officer was pulled over on the side of the road when their vehicle was struck. Video from the scene shows the rear of the NYPD vehicle with extensive damage, and the front of the vehicle that apparently struck it smashed into a nearby barrier.

The driver of the other vehicle ran off, prompting a large police search.

There were numerous emergency vehicles on the scene, including an NYPD helicopter flying low over a nearby wooded area. Police were also questioning motorists in the area.

Authorities said the driver of the other vehicle turned himself in at 121st Precinct nearly two hours later.