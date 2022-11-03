Opinions mixed on plans for elaborate drone show over Hudson River to celebrate 10th anniversary of Candy Crush

NEW YORK -- There is controversy over an elaborate drone show scheduled to light up the sky over the Hudson River on Thursday to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the popular game Candy Crush.

GPS-linked drones were launched from Liberty State Park in Jersey City over the summer, and Thursday night at 7:45, a similar display will be launched from the same location so that people along the Lower Manhattan waterfront can watch.

As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, 500 synchronized and pre-programmed drones will recreate iconic elements from the game Candy Crush for 10 minutes in honor of the game's 10th anniversary.

Some say they love the idea.

"And it's free, in New York," said Gary Bien-Aime, who works in Battery Park.

"I'm excited. I will definitely be here," Battery Park resident Denise Cangialosi said.

Using the sky as a canvas is a marketing tactic that's been taking off in the United States for the last year, but New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman and wildlife experts says this goes too far.

"Are we looking to see New Jersey as a billboard where New Yorkers are going to be inundated with drone shows for years to come?" Hoylman said. "God forbid if there's an accident."

"It's really all about artificial light at night, which is incredibly disruptive to birds, especially during the migration season, which is currently underway," said Jessica Wilcox, executive director of NYC Audubon. "That light disorients them, leading to increased collisions with buildings."

The Federal Aviation Administration told CBS2 it thoroughly reviews each application to make sure the flying public and the people on the ground will be safe.

Flying drones is illegal in the five boroughs and is usually not allowed in New Jersey state parks, but in this case, the FAA granted the company a special use permit.

Fernanda Romano, the chief marketing officer for King Games, had this response to the criticism: "We worked in close collaboration with all government agencies, including the FAA, to make sure that we followed all protocols."

It's also having games, food and live entertainment in the Battery Park Plaza throughout the night to accompany the show.

Meanwhile, Hoylman says there is legislation on the governor's desk that would allow New Yorkers and the attorney general to file nuisance claims against tourist choppers from New Jersey that fly over Manhattan. He may also introduce a bill to address the drone shows.