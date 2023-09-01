Candlelight vigil held for Upper West Side mother, 2 children killed in murder-suicide
NEW YORK -- A candlelight vigil was held Thursday for the mother and two young children killed in a triple murder-suicide on the Upper West Side.
Relatives, neighbors and anti-domestic violence advocates gathered outside the building on West 86th Street, where the family lived.
Alexandra Witek and her two boys, 2-year-old Lucien and 1-year-old Calvin, were found stabbed to death during a wellness check Monday afternoon.
Police say Witek's fiancé, 41-year-old Edison Lopez, who was also the building's super, stabbed each of the victims before he fatally stabbed himself.
"Their life will always be remembered, and we're here today to light the candle to honor her life, to honor her children's life and to denounce violence in our community," said Stephanie McGraw, an anti-domestic violence advocate.
Police say the family was planning to move to Westchester, where the father had just accepted another job as a super.
