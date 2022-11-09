Officer opens fire after driver takes off during traffic stop in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer opened fire after a driver took off during a traffic stop in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Police say it happened around 2 p.m. on Rockaway Parkway and Shore Parkway in Canarsie.

Officers were watching a parked car wanted in connection to a prior shooting and approached four men who walked over to the vehicle.

That's when they say the driver and his passengers took off.

Police say one officer fired multiple shots as the car headed towards officers.

Six officers were hurt. Two of them were taken to a local hospital with minor leg injuries.

The suspects remain on the run.