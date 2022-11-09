Watch CBS News
Local News

Officer opens fire after driver takes off during traffic stop in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Officer opens fire at fleeing car in Canarsie, Brooklyn
Officer opens fire at fleeing car in Canarsie, Brooklyn 00:37

NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer opened fire after a driver took off during a traffic stop in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Police say it happened around 2 p.m. on Rockaway Parkway and Shore Parkway in Canarsie.

Officers were watching a parked car wanted in connection to a prior shooting and approached four men who walked over to the vehicle.

That's when they say the driver and his passengers took off.

Police say one officer fired multiple shots as the car headed towards officers.

Six officers were hurt. Two of them were taken to a local hospital with minor leg injuries.

The suspects remain on the run.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 6:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.