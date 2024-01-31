Watch CBS News
68-year-old man struck, killed while crossing street in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Glenwood Road in Canarsie.

Police say a 68-year-old man was in the crosswalk when he was struck by the driver of a van traveling westbound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a 47-year-old man, stayed at the scene and was taken into custody by police.

No word on charges.

