68-year-old man struck, killed while crossing street in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
It happened just before 7 p.m. on Glenwood Road in Canarsie.
Police say a 68-year-old man was in the crosswalk when he was struck by the driver of a van traveling westbound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the van, a 47-year-old man, stayed at the scene and was taken into custody by police.
No word on charges.
