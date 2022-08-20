Watch CBS News
Train conductor punched at Canal Street station in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- An attack on the subway sent a train conductor to the hospital Friday.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on a northbound 6 train at the Canal Street station.

Police say a conductor stuck her head out to make sure it was clear to leave the station when someone punched her.

She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for swelling and bruising to her face. She is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 11:25 PM

