Train conductor punched at Canal Street station in Lower Manhattan
NEW YORK -- An attack on the subway sent a train conductor to the hospital Friday.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on a northbound 6 train at the Canal Street station.
Police say a conductor stuck her head out to make sure it was clear to leave the station when someone punched her.
She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for swelling and bruising to her face. She is expected to be OK.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.