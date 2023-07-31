New Jersey becomes only state where you can't pump your own gas after Oregon passes new law

NEW JERSEY (CBS) – New Jersey is now the only state without self-serve gas stations, meaning you're not allowed to pump your own gas. This, after a new bill in Oregon will allow drivers to choose whether they want to pump or not, undoing a ban that has been in place since 1951.

While Oregon relaxed state restrictions on pumping your own gas in rural towns in 2018, House Bill 2426 gives drivers a choice -- although at least half of pumps must still offer attended service, according to the state legislature.

In New Jersey, it's been illegal for drivers to pump their own gas since 1949 and violators of the gas pump ban could be fined up to $500 for breaking the law.