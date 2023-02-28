"Campaign for Size Freedom" takes on body size discrimination
NEW YORK - There's a new effort to put a stop to body size discrimination.
Manhattan Councilman Shaun Abreu introduced a bill Tuesday to ban discrimination on the basis of height or weight in employment, housing and access to public accommodation.
At a rally on the steps of City Hall, Abreu spoke about how such biases can be detrimental.
"Body discrimination denies people necessary, even life-saving, medical treatment, contributes to financial inequality, and creates serious mental health challenges," Abreu said.
Tuesday morning's rally was hosted by "the Campaign for Size Freedom."
