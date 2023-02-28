Watch CBS News
Local News

"Campaign for Size Freedom" takes on body size discrimination

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - There's a new effort to put a stop to body size discrimination. 

Manhattan Councilman Shaun Abreu introduced a bill Tuesday to ban discrimination on the basis of height or weight in employment, housing and access to public accommodation. 

At a rally on the steps of City Hall, Abreu spoke about how such biases can be detrimental. 

"Body discrimination denies people necessary, even life-saving, medical treatment, contributes to financial inequality, and creates serious mental health challenges," Abreu said. 

Tuesday morning's rally was hosted by "the Campaign for Size Freedom."

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 5:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.