"Campaign for Size Freedom" takes on body size discrimination

NEW YORK - There's a new effort to put a stop to body size discrimination.

Manhattan Councilman Shaun Abreu introduced a bill Tuesday to ban discrimination on the basis of height or weight in employment, housing and access to public accommodation.

At a rally on the steps of City Hall, Abreu spoke about how such biases can be detrimental.

"Body discrimination denies people necessary, even life-saving, medical treatment, contributes to financial inequality, and creates serious mental health challenges," Abreu said.

Tuesday morning's rally was hosted by "the Campaign for Size Freedom."