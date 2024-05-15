Watch CBS News
Cameron Harper, Lewis Morgan score five minutes apart to help Red Bulls beat DC United 4-1

WASHINGTON — Cameron Harper and Lewis Morgan scored five minutes apart early in the second half and the New York Red Bulls beat D.C. United 4-1 on Wednesday night.

New York (6-2-5) became the ninth team in MLS history to score at least nine goals in consecutive road matches against a single club.

Elias Manoel opened the scoring for New York in first-half stoppage time. Frankie Amaya lofted a long pass and Manoel ran past the defense and launched a long shot over goalkeeper Alex Bono, who was off his line.

Harper cut back his defender in the box and sent in a shot inside the far post to make it 2-0 in the 52nd minute. Harper nearly scored a second goal on a breakaway, but Alex Bono made a kick save and Morgan tapped the rebound into an empty net.

It was Harper's second goal in two games — to match his goal total from 2022 and '23. Morgan added his ninth goal of the season.

Substitute Cory Burke added a goal in second-half stoppage time after United's defense turned it over near the midfield circle.

D.C. United (4-4-5) got on the board in the 65th when defender Lucas Bartlett headed in a corner kick to get within 3-1.

