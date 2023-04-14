"Camelot" revival opens on Broadway
NEW YORK -- A new Broadway revival of a classic musical opened Thursday at Lincoln Center.
With a soaring score by Alan Lerner and Frederick Lowe, this production of "Camelot" has a new book adapted by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin.
It's a modern take on "King Arthur" and the forbidden love between Guenevere and Lancelot.
Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo and Jordan Donica star in the musical, now running at the Beaumont Theater.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.