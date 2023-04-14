"Camelot" revival opens on Broadway

NEW YORK -- A new Broadway revival of a classic musical opened Thursday at Lincoln Center.

With a soaring score by Alan Lerner and Frederick Lowe, this production of "Camelot" has a new book adapted by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin.

It's a modern take on "King Arthur" and the forbidden love between Guenevere and Lancelot.

Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo and Jordan Donica star in the musical, now running at the Beaumont Theater.