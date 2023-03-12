Camden, N.J. home where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. resided during 1940s and '50s damaged by fire

Home in Camden, N.J. tied to MLK Jr. damaged in fire

CAMDEN, N.J. -- A New Jersey home where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once stayed was been damaged in a fire on Saturday.

Video from Camden shows crews on the scene on Walnut Street, where advocates say the civil rights icon stayed in the 1940s and 50s, when he was a graduate student.

The three-story row home has been vacant for years.

Heavy flames caused part of the roof to collapse, and spread to the home next door.

No one was hurt.

It's unclear what started the fire.