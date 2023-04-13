Over 100 Calverton homes hooked up to public water after pollution concerns

128 homes hooked up to public water in Calverton

128 homes hooked up to public water in Calverton

128 homes hooked up to public water in Calverton

CALVERTON, N.Y. -- After continued calls for clean drinking water in one Long Island community, more than 100 homes are now hooked up to safe, public water.

CBS2 has reported for years on the pollution concerns in Calverton, Suffolk County.

READ MORE: Suffolk County homeowners say shuttered naval weapons site is to blame for polluted well water

Officials say unsafe chemicals were detected in private wells near the former Grumman naval weapons site where United States Navy jets were fueled and tested.

Thursday, 128 homes were finally hooked up to public water.