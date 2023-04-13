Watch CBS News
Over 100 Calverton homes hooked up to public water after pollution concerns

CALVERTON, N.Y. -- After continued calls for clean drinking water in one Long Island community, more than 100 homes are now hooked up to safe, public water.

CBS2 has reported for years on the pollution concerns in Calverton, Suffolk County.

Officials say unsafe chemicals were detected in private wells near the former Grumman naval weapons site where United States Navy jets were fueled and tested.

Thursday, 128 homes were finally hooked up to public water.

