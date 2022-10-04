Watch CBS News
Callahan-Kelly Playground getting $21 million makeover in Brownsville, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday on a $21 million playground reconstruction project in Brooklyn. 

The Callahan-Kelly Playground on Sackman Street in Brownsville will undergo a full renovation. 

It will include new basketball courts, game tables, adult fitness and a skatepark. 

Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue will be on hand for the groundbreaking at 9:30 a.m.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 7:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

