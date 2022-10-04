Callahan-Kelly Playground getting $21 million makeover in Brownsville, Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday on a $21 million playground reconstruction project in Brooklyn.
The Callahan-Kelly Playground on Sackman Street in Brownsville will undergo a full renovation.
It will include new basketball courts, game tables, adult fitness and a skatepark.
Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue will be on hand for the groundbreaking at 9:30 a.m.
