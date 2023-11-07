Upper East Side cafe receives flood of support after Israeli owner says pro-Palestinian employees walked off the job

NEW YORK -- There was a show of support Tuesday night for an Upper East Side cafe.

The owner says more than a half dozen employees walked off the job because of his support for Israel.

Cafe Aronne has been at their Upper East Side location for about 10 months and is run by a proud, hardworking Israeli family.

They say after the war started, their employees began to walk out.

Tuesday night, there was a line outside of the cafe for hours after community members and pro-Israeli supporters learned eight employees walked off the job over the past few weeks because of tensions over seas.

The cafe owner says after the war, he had pro-Palestinian employees say they couldn't work for him after he hung and Israeli flag at the counter and began a fundraising campaign to help the Israeli Red Cross.

Word got out that the cafe was in need of help, and friends came out in droves Tuesday to get behind the counter and help make coffee and serve wine. Customers did the same, showing their overwhelming support for this New York business owner and those overseas.

"It's nice. It's really reassuring because for a lot of Jews right now, New York feels like a very dangerous, very, very dangerous place. This shows there's support. There's love still in the world," cafe owner Aaron Dahan said.

"We don't care about the coffee. We care about supporting Cafe Aronne, and it's really a privilege for all of us to be here," customer Teri Szulc said.

The owner says everyone has the right to their opinion, and he wants his employees and customers to feel comfortable and be respectful. He adds he's in the middle of hiring more people.